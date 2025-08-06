Intellex Co., Ltd. Marks 30 Years with Strategic Transition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Intellex Co., Ltd. ( (JP:8940) ) has provided an announcement.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Intellex Co., Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to its core values and on-site capabilities, which have been crucial to its sustained business continuity. Facing industry challenges such as labor shortages and climate change, the company is transitioning to a holding company structure to enhance decision-making and innovation, ensuring a dynamic future.

More about Intellex Co., Ltd.

Intellex Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate and construction industry, focusing on housing renovation. The company has pioneered the secondary housing market in Japan, offering services that include sales, design, and after-sales support.

Average Trading Volume: 47,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen7.62B

