Integrated Cyber Solutions Rebrands to SecureGuard360™ to Enhance Cybersecurity Reporting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Integrated Cyber Solutions, Inc. ( (TSE:ICS) ) has issued an update.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. has rebranded its flagship cybersecurity platform from IC360 to SecureGuard360™, reflecting its commitment to a ‘Human Firewall’ approach by integrating people-centered security data. This rebranding is part of the company’s strategy to enhance market recognition and prepare for AI-driven predictive capabilities. SecureGuard360™ aims to fill a critical gap in cybersecurity reporting by unifying data from multiple tools into clear, actionable insights, helping organizations make smarter decisions. The platform’s development on Microsoft Azure ensures scalability and security, positioning Integrated Cyber Solutions as a leader in behavior-focused cybersecurity solutions.

More about Integrated Cyber Solutions, Inc.

Integrated Cyber Solutions, Inc. is a global managed security service provider focusing on a people-centered approach to cybersecurity. The company aims to empower employees as the first line of defense by combining behavioral intelligence with advanced technology to address human vulnerabilities. With expanding operations across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, Integrated Cyber is developing tailored cybersecurity solutions for diverse cultural and regulatory environments.

Average Trading Volume: 99,551

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Learn more about ICS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue