Integrated Cyber Solutions Expands to Middle East

Integrated Cyber Solutions, Inc. (TSE:ICS) has released an update.

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. has announced a joint venture with UAE-based HSG, aiming to expand its cybersecurity services within the Middle East’s hospitality sector and beyond. The new venture, ICS Middle East, will collaborate with local governments and industries to tailor cybersecurity solutions, including a credentialing system and cyber services for the power generation and healthcare sectors. This strategic move is set to leverage HSG’s extensive network within the region, which encompasses over 500 hotels and promises significant commercial opportunities.

