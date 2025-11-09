Integral Diagnostics Appoints New CEO to Drive Growth and Innovation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. ( (AU:IDX) ) has issued an update.

Integral Diagnostics (IDX) has appointed Jason Martinez as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dr. Ian Kadish, who will retire at the end of FY26. Martinez, who brings over 20 years of experience in the diagnostic imaging and health sectors, is expected to drive growth through organic means and mergers and acquisitions, leveraging AI capabilities and focusing on margin improvement. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to continue delivering excellent patient care and improving returns for investors, positioning IDX as a leading force in the diagnostic imaging industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IDX) stock is a Buy with a A$3.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Integral Diagnostics Ltd. stock, see the AU:IDX Stock Forecast page.

More about Integral Diagnostics Ltd.

Integral Diagnostics (IDX) is a leading provider of medical imaging services across Australia and New Zealand, employing some of Australasia’s leading radiologists and diagnostic imaging specialists. The company operates under a unique medical leadership model that emphasizes quality patient care, service, and access.

Average Trading Volume: 1,294,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$921.1M

For detailed information about IDX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue