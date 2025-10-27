Integra LifeSciences’ Innovative Approach to Ulcer Treatment: A Study Update

Integra Lifesciences ((IART)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Integra LifeSciences (IART) is conducting a multicenter, prospective, randomized, controlled platform trial titled ‘Multicenter, Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Platform Trial Assessing Clinical Utility of Cellular, Acellular and Matrix-like Products (CAMPs) and Standard of Care vs SOC Alone in Hard-to-Heal Diabetic Foot and Venous Leg Ulcers.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of multiple CAMPs and standard care compared to standard care alone in healing diabetic foot and venous leg ulcers.

The study tests interventions including the Urinary Bladder Matrix (UBM) sheet device and AmnioExcel Plus, both designed to aid in ulcer healing. These devices are used alongside standard care procedures like cleaning and debridement.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model without masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose.

The study began on June 7, 2024, with an update on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and assessing the study’s impact on the market.

As Integra LifeSciences progresses with this trial, potential positive outcomes could boost its stock performance and investor confidence, especially in the competitive wound care market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

