Integra Essentia Limited Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

The latest announcement is out from Integra Essentia Limited ( (IN:ESSENTIA) ).

Integra Essentia Limited has announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors during a meeting held on October 29, 2025. This announcement indicates the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations and reflects its ongoing financial transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 537,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.87B INR

