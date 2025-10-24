Integer Holdings Appoints Payman Khales as New CEO

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 24, 2025, Integer Holdings Corporation announced the completion of its planned leadership transition with Payman Khales assuming the roles of President and CEO, succeeding Joseph Dziedzic. Mr. Khales, who joined Integer in 2018, has been instrumental in driving growth and improving service levels in his previous roles, and his appointment is expected to continue advancing the company’s strategic goals and strengthen its position as a strategic partner in the medical device industry.

Spark’s Take on ITGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITGR is a Neutral.

Integer Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and a positive earnings call, highlighting robust growth and operational efficiency. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the valuation score.

More about Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) globally, focusing on cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. The company is a strategic partner to medical device companies and OEMs, committed to providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions to enhance patient lives worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 610,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.82B

