Insurance Australia Group Continues Share Buy-Back

Insurance Australia Group Limited has announced an update on its current share buy-back, with a total of 1,441,225 ordinary shares repurchased on the previous day. The company’s ongoing buy-back program has now reached an aggregate of 9,056,213 shares bought back from the market. This move is part of their strategy to manage capital and return value to shareholders.

