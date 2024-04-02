InspireMD Boosts Executive Severance Benefits Ahead of Potential Takeover

The latest announcement is out from InspireMD (NSPR).

InspireMD has updated the employment agreements for CEO Marvin Slosman and CFO Craig Shore, detailing enhanced severance benefits in the event of a company change of control. Slosman could receive two years’ salary, bonus payouts, and extended option exercises, while Shore is entitled to one year’s salary and bonuses, along with extended insurance benefits post-termination. These amendments ensure significant financial security for the executives if they are terminated around the time of a takeover.

