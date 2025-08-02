Insperity’s Earnings Call: Mixed Sentiment with Optimistic Outlook

Insperity ((NSP)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Insperity presented a cautiously optimistic outlook, highlighting both progress and challenges. While the company is making strides in its partnership with Workday and managing operating expenses, it faces hurdles with higher-than-expected benefits costs and a decline in gross profit per worksite employee. The sentiment leans towards optimism for growth and profitability improvements by 2026.

Resilience in Sales and Retention

Despite economic uncertainties, Insperity’s sales force demonstrated resilience with a 2% increase in new sales over Q2 2024. Client retention remained robust, averaging an impressive 99% per month, underscoring the company’s strong customer loyalty and service satisfaction.

Strategic Workday Partnership

Insperity is making significant progress with its HRScale offering in collaboration with Workday. The partnership aims to expand the addressable market and enhance service delivery, with a target go-live date for beta clients early next year, marking a strategic move to bolster growth.

Operating Expense Management

The company has successfully implemented a focus on expense management, achieving a 3% reduction in operating expenses year-over-year. This was accomplished through significant cuts in travel, professional fees, and other general and administrative costs, reflecting disciplined financial management.

Growth in Worksite Employees

Insperity reported underlying growth of more than 3% in paid worksite employees from February to July, despite a modest 0.7% year-over-year increase in each of the first two quarters. This growth trajectory is a positive indicator of the company’s expanding footprint.

Higher-Than-Expected Benefits Costs

The company faced challenges with benefits costs exceeding forecasts by $12 million, primarily due to higher pharmacy costs and an increase in incurred but not reported claims. This led to a 9.6% year-over-year increase in benefits cost per covered employee, impacting overall profitability.

Decline in Gross Profit Per Worksite Employee

Insperity experienced a decline in gross profit per worksite employee, which fell to $240 per month in Q2 2025 from $282 in Q2 2024. This was mainly due to higher benefits costs and the absence of favorable health care claims development, posing a challenge to margin improvement.

Lower Than Expected Financial Results

The company’s Q2 EPS of $0.26 and adjusted EBITDA of $32 million were slightly below the low end of the forecasted range, primarily due to higher-than-expected benefits costs. This shortfall highlights the financial pressures Insperity is navigating.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Insperity provided guidance for the third quarter and full year 2025, projecting full-year adjusted EBITDA between $170 million and $205 million and adjusted EPS ranging from $1.81 to $2.51. The company anticipates worksite employee growth of 1% to 2% over 2024 and plans to enhance profitability in 2026 through pricing increases, plan design changes, and contract renegotiations with UnitedHealthcare.

In summary, Insperity’s earnings call reflected a mixed sentiment with a cautiously optimistic outlook. While the company is making progress in strategic partnerships and expense management, it faces challenges with benefits costs and profitability. The forward-looking guidance suggests potential growth and profitability improvements, making Insperity a company to watch closely in the coming years.

