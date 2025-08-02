Insperity Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Amid Strategic Shifts

Insperity ( (NSP) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Insperity presented to its investors.

Insperity, Inc. is a prominent provider of human resources and business performance solutions, specializing in offering comprehensive HR services to businesses across the United States. The company is known for its scalable HR solutions and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing business performance.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, Insperity reported a 3% increase in revenues year-over-year, reaching $1.7 billion. However, the company faced a net loss of $5 million, with adjusted EBITDA standing at $32 million. Despite the challenges, Insperity continues to focus on strategic initiatives, including a joint solution with Workday set to launch with beta clients early next year.

Key financial highlights from the report include a 1% increase in the average number of worksite employees paid per month, totaling 309,115. The company also returned $64 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. However, gross profit saw a decline of 14% due to higher-than-expected benefits costs, particularly in healthcare.

Year-to-date results show a net income of $46 million and adjusted EBITDA of $134 million, with a slight increase in operating expenses due to investments in strategic partnerships. Insperity’s financial position remains stable, with $114 million in adjusted cash and $280 million available under its credit facility.

Looking ahead, Insperity’s management remains optimistic about future growth and profitability, despite lowering guidance for the year. The company is executing plans to address elevated benefits costs and is poised for accelerated growth in 2026, driven by strategic partnerships and enhanced HR solutions.

