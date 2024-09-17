Insource Co. Opens New Office in Takasaki

Insource Co.,Ltd. (JP:6200) has released an update.

Insource Co., Ltd. has expanded its operations by opening a new office in Takasaki, Gunma, marking the company’s 30th business location in Japan. The Takasaki Office, which started operations on September 17, 2024, is part of the company’s commitment to enhancing service quality and engaging in community-based sales activities. This move is expected to further meet client expectations and strengthen Insource’s presence in the region.

