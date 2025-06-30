Insignia Financial Awaits Binding Bid from CC Capital Partners

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Insignia Financial Ltd ( (AU:IFL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Insignia Financial Ltd has announced that CC Capital Partners is actively working towards making a binding bid to acquire all shares of Insignia Financial through a scheme of arrangement. While CC Capital is finalizing financing and investment committee approvals, there is no certainty that these discussions will lead to a transaction for shareholders’ consideration. Insignia Financial remains committed to keeping the market informed as per its disclosure obligations.

Insignia Financial Ltd, with roots dating back to 1846, is a prominent Australian wealth manager offering financial advice, superannuation, wrap platforms, and asset management services to members, financial advisers, and corporate employers.

YTD Price Performance: 3.38%

Average Trading Volume: 2,197,411

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.46B

