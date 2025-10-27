Insight Molecular Diagnostics Advances Kidney Transplant Monitoring with New Study

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. ((IMDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The GraftAssureDx Study, officially titled ‘Validation of Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (Dd-cfDNA) for Kidney Transplant Monitoring,’ aims to determine if the dd-cfDNA test can effectively assess rejection in kidney transplant recipients. This study is significant as it could offer a less invasive alternative to standard graft biopsies, potentially improving patient outcomes and monitoring efficiency.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests a diagnostic intervention known as the donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test. This test measures the concentration of total cell-free DNA and the fractional abundance of dd-cfDNA, intended to detect kidney transplant rejection.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. Participants will provide plasma and urine samples, which will be retained for analysis. The primary purpose is to validate the effectiveness of the dd-cfDNA test in monitoring kidney transplant rejection.

Study Timeline: The study began on June 2, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and ongoing progress.

Market Implications: Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (IMDX) could see a positive impact on its stock performance if the study results validate the dd-cfDNA test as a reliable monitoring tool. This innovation may enhance investor sentiment by positioning the company as a leader in transplant diagnostics, potentially affecting competitors in the diagnostic testing industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

