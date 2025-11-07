Inseego Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Inseego ( (INSG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Inseego presented to its investors.
Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G mobile broadband and fixed wireless access solutions, provides cloud-managed wireless connectivity solutions for businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. The company reported a strong third quarter in 2025, with revenue reaching $45.9 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Inseego also achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million and a GAAP net income of $1.4 million, reflecting solid execution of its strategic initiatives. Key highlights include the launch of the FX4200 enterprise FWA solution, expansion of its Tier-1 carrier base, and significant traction with its FX4100 product. The company also strengthened its leadership team with new board appointments. Looking ahead, Inseego aims to continue scaling its cloud-managed wireless broadband solutions, focusing on sustainable growth and profitability as it closes out 2025.