Inomin Mines Grants Stock Options to Directors and Advisors

The latest update is out from Inomin Mines Inc ( (TSE:MINE) ).

Inomin Mines Inc. has announced the granting of 830,000 stock options to its directors and two advisors, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. These options, which vest immediately, are exercisable at $0.09 per share until November 7, 2030, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Inomin Mines Inc

Inomin Mines Inc. is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with a focus on critical minerals, gold, and silver projects. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE.

Average Trading Volume: 136,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.9M

