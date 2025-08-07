Innovent Biologics Reports Robust Revenue Growth in 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Innovent Biologics ( (HK:1801) ) has shared an announcement.

Innovent Biologics reported a significant increase in product revenue for the first half of 2025, exceeding RMB5.2 billion, driven by over 35% year-on-year growth. The second quarter alone saw revenue surpassing RMB2.7 billion, a 30% increase from the previous year, fueled by strong performance in both oncology and general biomedicine portfolios. Notably, the approval of mazdutide for weight management by China’s National Medical Products Administration marks a significant milestone in their general biomedicine segment. As the company continues to expand its product offerings and enhance its market presence, 2025 is seen as a pivotal year for Innovent Biologics as it advances towards its goal of becoming a leading global biopharmaceutical entity.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1801) stock is a Buy with a HK$65.98 price target.

More about Innovent Biologics

Innovent Biologics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and commercialization of oncology and general biomedicine products. The company is committed to sustainable growth and global innovation, with a robust pipeline that includes cardiovascular, metabolism, autoimmune, and ophthalmology products.

Average Trading Volume: 23,829,626

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.8B



