Innovax Holdings Reports Profit Despite Revenue Drop

Innovax Holdings Limited ( (HK:2680) ) has shared an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited announced its interim results for the six months ended August 31, 2025, reporting a significant turnaround with a profit of HK$18.3 million compared to a loss of HK$22.9 million in the same period last year. Despite a sharp decline in total revenue from HK$93.7 million to HK$12 million, the company achieved profitability through other gains and reduced operating expenses, indicating improved operational efficiency and strategic adjustments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2680) stock is a Hold with a HK$6.00 price target.

More about Innovax Holdings Limited

Innovax Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the financial services industry, offering corporate finance advisory, placing and underwriting, securities dealing and brokerage, asset management, and money lending services.

Average Trading Volume: 287,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$648M



