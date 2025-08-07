Innovative Industrial Properties Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Innovative Industrial Properties ( (IIPR) ).

On August 6, 2025, Innovative Industrial Properties reported its second quarter 2025 results, highlighting a decrease in total revenues to $62.9 million, primarily due to tenant defaults and property sales. The company repurchased $20 million of common stock and maintained strong liquidity exceeding $190 million. Despite challenges, IIP continues to focus on improving long-term financial performance by replacing underperforming tenants with more stable operators and actively managing its property portfolio.

The most recent analyst rating on (IIPR) stock is a Sell with a $70.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innovative Industrial Properties stock, see the IIPR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IIPR is a Outperform.

Innovative Industrial Properties scores a 71 due to strong financial health and attractive valuation measures, which are offset by technical weaknesses and challenges highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s proactive financial management and strategic expansions position it well for future growth, but immediate concerns around tenant defaults and regulatory pressures remain.

More about Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning, and managing specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 248,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.46B

