Innovative Eyewear Approves Name Change to Lucyd

On October 24, 2025, Innovative Eyewear, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders, where several key proposals were voted on. The company elected four directors, ratified its accounting firm, approved a name change to Lucyd, Inc., and extended its rights plan. However, stockholders voted against reinstating voting rights for certain control shares acquired by the Galkins.

The most recent analyst rating on (LUCY) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innovative Eyewear, Inc. stock, see the LUCY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LUCY is a Underperform.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. receives a low stock score due to significant operational challenges, weak technical indicators, and unfavorable valuation metrics. The primary concerns are the company’s inability to turn revenue growth into profitability, reliance on financing activities, and negative market momentum. These factors overshadow the positive aspect of a strong equity position, making it a high-risk investment at this time.

Average Trading Volume: 308,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.17M

