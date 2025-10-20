Innova Captab’s Jammu Facility Recommended for GMP Certification by Ukraine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Innova Captab Limited ( (IN:INNOVACAP) ) has shared an announcement.

Innova Captab Limited announced that its manufacturing facility in Jammu & Kashmir has successfully passed an inspection by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, leading to a recommendation for a GMP compliance certificate. This certification, under the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme, is expected to enhance the facility’s global credibility and facilitate access to regulated markets, strengthening the company’s international positioning.

More about Innova Captab Limited

Innova Captab Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the manufacturing of medicinal products. The company is based in India and aims to enhance its market presence by adhering to international compliance standards.

Average Trading Volume: 2,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For detailed information about INNOVACAP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue