InnoScience Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Key Resolutions

InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:2577) ) just unveiled an announcement.

InnoScience (Suzhou) Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 18, 2025, in Suzhou, China. The meeting will address resolutions concerning the adjustment of the auditor’s remuneration for 2025 and changes to the company’s registered capital and Articles of Association. This meeting indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to align its financial and structural strategies, which may impact stakeholders by potentially altering the company’s financial reporting and capital structure.

