InnoCare Pharma Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. ( (HK:9969) ) has issued an update.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 19, 2025, to consider and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year. This meeting could have significant implications for the company’s financial transparency and investor relations, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9969) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.76 price target.

More about InnoCare Pharma Ltd.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies. The company operates within the healthcare industry, primarily targeting the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 18,293,230

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$26.3B



