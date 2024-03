Innocan Pharma Secures C$2M in Private Placement

Innocan Pharma Corporation (TSE:INNO) has released an update.

Innocan Pharma Corporation has successfully closed a private placement, raising C$2 million by issuing over 7.95 million units at C$0.25 each, which includes warrants exercisable at C$0.32. CEO Iris Bincovich highlights investor confidence in Innocan’s proprietary CBD technology and their commitment to pursuing FDA approval for its pharmaceutical applications. The funds are earmarked for general corporate purposes and working capital.

For further insights into TSE:INNO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.