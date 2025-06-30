Inmune Bio’s Phase 2 Trial Shows Promise in Alzheimer’s

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inmune Bio ( (INMB) ) just unveiled an update.

INmune Bio announced the results of its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial evaluating XPro™ in early Alzheimer’s disease patients with biomarkers of inflammation. While the trial did not meet its primary cognitive endpoint in the overall population, significant benefits were observed in a predefined subgroup of amyloid-positive patients with two or more inflammatory biomarkers. The treatment was well-tolerated, showing potential as a novel approach to addressing neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s disease. These findings support further development and regulatory engagement for XPro™ as a promising treatment option.

Inmune Bio’s overall stock score is hindered by significant financial challenges, including declining revenue and ongoing losses. While technical analysis shows mixed signals, valuation metrics suggest overvaluation. Positive corporate events and earnings call highlights provide some optimism, but financial instability and operational challenges remain key risks.

More about Inmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. The company has three product platforms, including the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) product platform, which utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and a mechanistic driver of many diseases.

