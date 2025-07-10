Inin Group’s Strategic Acquisition of Jan Erik Hagelund AS

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Inin Group’s subsidiary, Skyttermoen Anlegg AS, has acquired Jan Erik Hagelund AS, a specialist contractor in critical infrastructure, to enhance its energy and infrastructure project capabilities. This acquisition, valued at NOK 28 million, is expected to strengthen the group’s market position by increasing capacity and competence in a growing demand market for complex infrastructure solutions.

ININ Group AS is a listed investment company focusing on infrastructure services niches in the Nordics. It aims to create value by identifying investment opportunities within profitable niches with potential for development, consolidation, and growth. The group collaborates closely with platform companies to deliver sustainable growth and profitability.

