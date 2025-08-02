Ingredion Reports Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Ingredion ( (INGR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ingredion presented to its investors.
Ingredion Incorporated is a global leader in providing ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, transforming grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added products for various markets.
The company reported solid second-quarter results for 2025, with an increase in both reported and adjusted operating income. Despite challenges, including a mechanical fire in the U.S./Canada segment, Ingredion has improved its full-year earnings outlook, reflecting its robust business model and strategic initiatives.
Key financial highlights include a 13% increase in reported operating income and steady adjusted earnings per share compared to the previous year. The Texture & Healthful Solutions segment showed significant growth, with a 29% increase in operating income, driven by clean label solutions and operational excellence. However, the Food & Industrial Ingredients segments faced challenges, with LATAM impacted by foreign exchange rates and the U.S./Canada segment affected by a plant fire.
Ingredion’s forward-looking guidance suggests a stable year ahead, with expectations for flat net sales and mid-single-digit growth in operating income. The company remains focused on innovation, customer relationships, and operational excellence to drive long-term shareholder value.