Ingredion Reports Strong Q2 Results and Raises Outlook

Ingredion ( (INGR) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ingredion presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global leader in providing ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, transforming grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added products for various markets.

The company reported solid second-quarter results for 2025, with an increase in both reported and adjusted operating income. Despite challenges, including a mechanical fire in the U.S./Canada segment, Ingredion has improved its full-year earnings outlook, reflecting its robust business model and strategic initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a 13% increase in reported operating income and steady adjusted earnings per share compared to the previous year. The Texture & Healthful Solutions segment showed significant growth, with a 29% increase in operating income, driven by clean label solutions and operational excellence. However, the Food & Industrial Ingredients segments faced challenges, with LATAM impacted by foreign exchange rates and the U.S./Canada segment affected by a plant fire.

Ingredion’s forward-looking guidance suggests a stable year ahead, with expectations for flat net sales and mid-single-digit growth in operating income. The company remains focused on innovation, customer relationships, and operational excellence to drive long-term shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue