Ingredion Reports Decrease in Q3 2025 Earnings

Ingredion ( (INGR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ingredion presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ingredion Incorporated is a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, serving the food and beverage manufacturing industry with a focus on transforming plant-based materials into value-added products.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ingredion reported a decrease in both reported and adjusted operating income by 7% and 10% respectively, compared to the same period in 2024. The company also adjusted its full-year guidance for reported and adjusted earnings per share (EPS).

Key financial metrics revealed a decline in net sales by 3% year-over-year, primarily due to lower volume demand in the Food & Industrial Ingredients segments and operational challenges at a major U.S. facility. However, the Texture & Healthful Solutions segment showed resilience with a 4% growth in sales volume, driven by strong demand for clean label ingredient solutions.

Despite the challenges, Ingredion remains focused on its strategic pillars of profitable growth, innovation, and operational excellence. The company plans to continue investing in its Texture & Healthful Solutions portfolio and is committed to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, Ingredion expects its full-year 2025 net sales to remain flat or decrease slightly, with operating income projected to rise modestly. The company anticipates continued growth in its Texture & Healthful Solutions segment while addressing challenges in its other segments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue