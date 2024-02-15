Ingles Markets Shareholders Elect Board, Decide Proposals

Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) has released an update.

At the recent Annual Meeting of Ingles Markets, Incorporated, stockholders elected eight board members and voted on several proposals. The board members will serve until the 2025 Annual Meeting. Additionally, the company’s executive compensation received majority approval, while stockholder proposals concerning cage-free egg progress and risk disclosure related to consumer expectations were overwhelmingly rejected, indicating the priorities and decisions of the stakeholders during this key corporate governance event.

For further insights into IMKTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.