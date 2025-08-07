Ingles Markets Reports Decline in Q3 2025 Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Ingles Markets ( (IMKTA) ).

Ingles Markets reported a decrease in net sales and net income for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2025 compared to the same periods in 2024. Net sales for the third quarter were $1.35 billion, down from $1.39 billion in 2024, while net income fell to $26.2 million from $31.7 million. For the nine-month period, net sales totaled $3.97 billion, a decline from $4.24 billion, with net income dropping to $57.9 million from $107.0 million. Despite these declines, the company maintained stable operating and administrative expenses and reduced interest expenses. Ingles Markets expects its financial resources to be sufficient for future capital expenditures and operational needs.

Spark’s Take on IMKTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMKTA is a Neutral.

Ingles Markets’ overall stock score reflects financial stability but faces challenges in growth and profitability, as indicated by its financial performance. Technical analysis suggests a neutral market stance with no strong trend, while valuation appears fair. The recent decline in sales and income has negative implications, though operational cost reductions offer some optimism.

To see Spark’s full report on IMKTA stock, click here.

More about Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer operating 197 supermarkets across six southeastern states in the U.S. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the company also manages neighborhood shopping centers and owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies both its supermarkets and unaffiliated customers.

Average Trading Volume: 123,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.11B

For a thorough assessment of IMKTA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue