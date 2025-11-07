Ingevity Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ingevity ( (NGVT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ingevity presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ingevity Corporation, a global manufacturer of specialty chemicals and materials, operates in three segments: Performance Materials, Advanced Polymer Technologies, and Performance Chemicals, providing solutions for applications such as adhesives, agrochemicals, and automotive components.

In the third quarter of 2025, Ingevity reported a total net sales of $362.1 million, a 4% decline from the previous year, largely due to decreased sales in its Advanced Polymer Technologies and Performance Chemicals segments. The company also announced the sale of its Industrial Specialties product line and North Charleston crude tall oil refinery for $110 million, expected to close by early 2026.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $43.5 million and a diluted EPS of $1.18. The adjusted EBITDA rose by 14% to $121.2 million, with a margin improvement to 33.5%. The Performance Materials segment saw a 3% increase in sales to $155 million, while Advanced Polymer Technologies experienced a decline due to competitive pressures and weak industrial demand. Performance Chemicals sales increased by nearly 5%, driven by record pavement sales in North America.

Ingevity’s strong cash flow allowed for $25 million in share repurchases and a reduction in net leverage to 2.7x. The company revised its full-year guidance, projecting total net sales between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between $390 million and $405 million, reflecting challenges in the Advanced Polymer Technologies segment.

Looking ahead, Ingevity remains focused on optimizing its portfolio and expects to communicate further results of its portfolio review by the end of the year, while continuing to navigate competitive and tariff-related challenges in its market segments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue