Ingevity Appoints Ruth Castillo as Senior VP

Ingevity ( (NGVT) ) has shared an update.

On October 23, 2025, Ingevity Corporation announced the appointment of Ruth Castillo as Senior Vice President and President of Performance Materials, effective November 10, 2025. Castillo, with over 25 years of experience in the chemicals and materials industries, will lead Ingevity’s activated carbon segment, focusing on innovation and strategic growth. Her leadership is expected to reinforce the segment’s market position in evaporative emissions control and expand into emerging applications, aligning with Ingevity’s goals for operational excellence and market-driven priorities.

Ingevity’s overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and positive strategic moves, tempered by financial challenges and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic repositioning and improved guidance provide optimism, but high leverage and negative profitability weigh on the score.

More about Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation operates in the chemicals industry, providing products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world. The company focuses on three segments: Performance Materials, Advanced Polymer Technologies, and Performance Chemicals, with applications in adhesives, agrochemicals, asphalt paving, certified biodegradable bioplastics, coatings, elastomers, pavement markings, and automotive components. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity has 24 locations globally and employs approximately 1,600 people.

