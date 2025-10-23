ING Groep Announces Leadership Change in Wholesale Banking

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ING Groep ( (ING) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, ING Groep N.V. announced that Ljiljana Čortan will be appointed as the head of Wholesale Banking, succeeding Andrew Bester by April 2026. Ljiljana, currently the Chief Risk Officer, will step down from her current roles upon the transition. This leadership change is expected to further strengthen ING’s Wholesale Banking business, as Ljiljana brings over 25 years of international banking experience. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, and a search for a new Chief Risk Officer has commenced.

Spark’s Take on ING Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ING is a Outperform.

ING Groep’s stock is supported by strong technical momentum and reasonable valuation, with a notable dividend yield. However, financial performance is mixed, with high leverage and cash flow challenges being areas of concern. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

More about ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The company provides retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 100 countries, with a focus on empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and business. ING is committed to sustainability, with its policies and actions assessed by independent research and ratings providers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,383,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $70.86B

