Infosys Updates on McCamish Cyber Incident

Infosys ( (INFY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Infosys Limited has reported an update on the McCamish Cyber Incident as of August 5, 2025. This update was formally submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2025. The incident’s details were shared with stock exchanges, reflecting Infosys’ commitment to transparency and compliance. The update signifies the company’s proactive measures in addressing cybersecurity challenges, which are crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and safeguarding its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (INFY) stock is a Buy with a $25.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Infosys stock, see the INFY Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INFY is a Outperform.

Infosys’ strong financial performance and positive earnings call, highlighted by significant deal wins and advancements in AI, are major strengths. However, technical indicators point to weak momentum, and valuation metrics suggest the stock might be overvalued. These factors combined result in a moderately positive outlook.

More about Infosys

Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services and consulting, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company specializes in providing business consulting, information technology, and outsourcing services to clients across various industries worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 12,638,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $69.05B

