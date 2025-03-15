Infosys Announces Loss of Share Certificates

Infosys Limited ( (IN:INFY) ) has issued an announcement.

Infosys Limited has announced through newspaper advertisements the loss of share certificates, which has been published in both English and Kannada newspapers. This announcement is also available on the company’s website, indicating a commitment to transparency and communication with stakeholders regarding the issue.

More about Infosys Limited

Infosys Limited is a global leader in technology services and consulting, providing a wide range of services including IT, business consulting, and outsourcing solutions. The company focuses on helping clients navigate their digital transformation journeys across various industries.

YTD Price Performance: -16.12%

Average Trading Volume: 208,496

Current Market Cap: 6558.2B INR

