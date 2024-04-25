Informa PLC Expands Buyback Program to £1.4 Billion

Informa plc (GB:INF) has released an update.

Informa PLC has announced an update on its aggressive Share Buyback programme, which has now reached a total of £1.4 billion after recent extensions. On April 24, 2024, the company purchased 494,150 of its own shares for cancellation at an average price of 809.47 pence each, resulting in a reduction of the total number of shares and voting rights in issue. This move is part of Informa’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns and reflects the company’s ongoing financial tactics.

