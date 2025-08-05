Infomedia Ltd Announces Cessation of Restricted Stock Units

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Infomedia Ltd ( (AU:IFM) ) just unveiled an update.

Infomedia Ltd has announced the cessation of 195,019 restricted stock units due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions for these securities were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders who were expecting these securities to vest.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:IFM) stock is a Buy with a A$2.05 price target.

More about Infomedia Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 559,129

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$490.1M

