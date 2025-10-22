InFocus Group Issues Shares to Enhance Strategic Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ).

InFocus Group Holdings Limited announced the issuance of 12,500,000 shares to a service provider and 973,461 shares to an eligible participant in its employee incentive scheme, without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Corporations Act and assured that no information has been withheld that would affect investors’ informed assessments. This move reflects InFocus’s strategic efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and stakeholder engagement.

InFocus Group Holdings Limited (IFG) is a data intelligence and software solutions company specializing in data analytics, software and platform development. It operates four main units: InFocus Analytics, the Frugl Grocery app, and consultancy firms Onify and Prodigy9. Additionally, it has launched InFocus Digital Ventures and InFocus Gaming Technologies, targeting digital assets and iGaming sectors, offering capabilities in business intelligence, cybersecurity, AI, and more.

