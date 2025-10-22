Infocus Group Holdings Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Frugl Group Limited ( (AU:IFG) ) is now available.

Infocus Group Holdings Limited has announced the quotation of 973,461 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not subject to transfer restrictions, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee engagement and retention. This move is likely to enhance the company’s market presence and provide liquidity options for stakeholders.

More about Frugl Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,667,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.57M

