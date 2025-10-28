InfoBeans Technologies Reports Robust Q2 Growth with 77% Profit Surge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. ( (IN:INFOBEAN) ) has shared an announcement.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY 2025-26, with a 27% year-over-year revenue growth and significant improvements in profitability, including a 57% increase in EBITDA margins and a 77% rise in PAT margins. The company attributed this growth to increased demand across all geographies and effective cost optimization strategies. Additionally, InfoBeans expanded its client base by signing three new clients and hiring 98 new team members, reinforcing its focus on large enterprise clients and high-growth teams.

InfoBeans Technologies Ltd. is a global digital transformation company that focuses on providing innovative technology solutions. The company is committed to expanding its market presence by investing in sales efforts and targeting large enterprise clients.

Average Trading Volume: 89,846

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 12.88B INR

