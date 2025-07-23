Info-Tech Systems Ltd Shares Stabilized Ahead of Singapore Exchange Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Info-Tech Systems Ltd ( (SG:ITS) ) has provided an update.

CGS International Securities Singapore Pte. Ltd. has announced a stabilizing action related to the offering of ordinary shares in Info-Tech Systems Ltd. The company purchased 292,900 shares at a price range of S$0.86 to S$0.87 as part of the listing process on the Singapore Exchange’s Mainboard. This action is part of a broader strategy to stabilize the share price and ensure a successful market entry, which could enhance Info-Tech Systems Ltd’s visibility and investor confidence.

More about Info-Tech Systems Ltd

Info-Tech Systems Ltd is a company involved in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative tech solutions and services. The company is positioning itself in the market by listing its shares on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a strategic move to expand its market presence and attract investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,821,469

