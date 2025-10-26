Infinity Mining Unveils High-Grade Antimony Discovery at Walhalla South

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Infinity Mining Limited ( (AU:IMI) ) is now available.

Infinity Mining Limited has announced the discovery of high-grade antimony assays with anomalous gold at its Walhalla South Extended Project in Victoria. The assays, which returned significant percentages of antimony and traces of gold, are associated with a distinctive circular magnetic target that has not yet been drill tested. This discovery positions Infinity Mining strategically within a region known for gold-antimony mineralization, potentially enhancing its market position and attracting interest from stakeholders in the high-tech and renewable energy sectors.

Infinity Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the extraction of antimony and gold, with a particular interest in high-grade deposits that have applications in the defense and renewable energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,292,386

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.08M

