Infinity Mining Limited Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising Announcement

Infinity Mining Limited ( (AU:IMI) ) has shared an announcement.

Infinity Mining Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending a capital raising announcement. This move is intended to facilitate the smooth release of significant financial information, which could impact the company’s market operations and investor relations. The trading halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 5, 2025.

Infinity Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials essential for various industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 2,395,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$5.08M

