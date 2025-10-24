Infinity Metals Reports Significant Cash Outflows in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited ( (AU:INF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Infinity Metals Limited, operating in the mining exploration sector, reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $551,000 and from investing activities of $1,907,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company’s financial activities reflect significant expenditures in exploration and evaluation, as well as a return of government capital funding, impacting its cash reserves and potentially influencing its strategic planning and stakeholder engagement.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 529,990

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.59M

