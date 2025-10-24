Infinity Lithium Reports Progress and Challenges in Quarterly Activities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited ( (AU:INF) ) has issued an announcement.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited has been actively engaged in its mining projects across Spain and Australia during the recent quarter. In Spain, the company prioritized submitting extensive documentation for the San Jose Lithium Project’s Mining Licence Application, although it faced challenges due to administrative errors preventing access to additional drill samples. In Australia, the company’s drilling program in Victoria was delayed due to equipment availability issues, but a revised plan is in place. The company is also streamlining its board and management to reduce expenditures and improve efficiency.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium projects in Spain and gold-copper-silver projects in Australia. The company is actively involved in the San Jose Lithium Project in Spain and various exploration projects in Australia, aiming to streamline its operations and manage assets efficiently.

