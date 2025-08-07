Infinity Lithium Issues Shares in Strategic Move to Manage Cash Flow

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited ( (AU:INF) ) has provided an update.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited announced the issuance of 6,871,867 fully paid ordinary shares in lieu of cash director and consulting fees, as approved by shareholders. This strategic move, communicated under Section 708A of the Corporations Act, reflects the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and aims to manage cash flow while aligning with shareholder interests.

More about Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited, soon to be renamed Infinity Metals Limited, operates in the mining industry with a focus on lithium production. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of lithium projects, which are crucial for the growing demand in battery and renewable energy sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 622,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.56M

