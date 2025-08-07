Infinity Lithium Issues Shares in Strategic Move

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited ( (AU:INF) ) is now available.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 6,871,867 fully paid ordinary shares, which were approved by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 1, 2025. These shares are issued in lieu of cash director fees to Remy Welschinger and Ramon Jiminez, as well as to an employee, reflecting the company’s strategic financial management and commitment to aligning interests with stakeholders.

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited operates in the lithium industry, focusing on the development and supply of lithium chemicals to the battery and energy storage sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 622,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.56M

