Infinity Lithium Director Increases Stake Through Salary Sacrifice

The latest announcement is out from Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited ( (AU:INF) ).

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Ramón Jiménez Serrano acquiring 3,105,993 ordinary shares through a salary sacrifice scheme approved by shareholders. This acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited

Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the development and production of lithium, a key component in battery technology and electric vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 622,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.56M

