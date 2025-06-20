Infinitum Copper Corp to Sell Mexican Subsidiary and Delist from OTCQB

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Infinitum Copper Corp ( (TSE:INFI) ) has shared an announcement.

Infinitum Copper Corp has entered into an agreement to sell its Mexican subsidiary, which holds an 80% interest in the Cerro Grande copper-gold-silver property, to Kenadyr Metals Corp. The transaction includes a cash payment and shares, with potential for additional shares based on future equity financing. This sale represents a major asset disposition for Infinitum, potentially impacting its listing status on the TSX Venture Exchange. Additionally, Infinitum has decided to terminate its listing on the OTCQB Venture Market to reduce associated costs and administrative burdens.

Infinitum Copper Corp is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of copper, gold, and silver properties. The company is primarily engaged in projects located in Mexico, with a significant interest in the Cerro Grande property in Sonora.

Average Trading Volume: 80,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$728K

