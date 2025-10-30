Infini Resources Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Infini Resources Ltd. ( (AU:I88) ) is now available.

Infini Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 16,734,052 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code I88, effective October 31, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and may enhance the company’s liquidity and visibility in the market, potentially impacting its operational and strategic positioning.

